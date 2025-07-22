Coca-Cola Launching Cane Sugar Version Of Classic Soda: What To Know

The Coca-Cola Company will release a version of its flagship soda made with US cane sugar, the soda giant officially announced on Tuesday, July 22. The sugar-based Coke is expected to reach stores in the fall.

The move marks a major change for American soda fans, who have bought Coke with high-fructose corn syrup since the 1980s.

"This edition is designed to complement our strong core portfolio and offer more choice across occasions and preferences," Coca-Cola chair and CEO James Quincey said on an earnings call.

Cane-sugar Coke has been available internationally in countries like Mexico. US stores have sold the glass-bottled sugar version, which many call "Mexican Coke," in recent years, including major retailers like BJs, Costco, Target, and Walmart.

Longtime tariffs on foreign sugar have made high fructose corn syrup a cheaper option for Coca-Cola and other soda producers, CNBC reported. Government subsidies for corn growers have helped lower costs for mass producers.

Quincey told investors that he's optimistic that US customers will enjoy cane-sugar Coke.

"I think that will be an enduring option for consumers," he said. "Actually, we use cane sugar in a number of our other brands in the US portfolio, from lemonades to teas, some of the coffee stuff, [and] some of the vitaminwater drinks. It's blended into some of our other products, so we are definitely looking to use the whole toolbox, the whole toolkit, of available sweetening options."

The announcement comes just days after President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform that he was talking with Coca-Cola about the switch from high fructose corn syrup. Trump has been a longtime fan of the aspartame-sweetened Diet Coke and has a button on his Oval Office desk to demand cans delivered by White House staff.

Trump-appointed Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has blamed high fructose corn syrup for obesity and chronic illnesses. Despite a push to end the use of the corn syrup sweetener, research doesn't necessarily show that cane sugar is any healthier.

Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and director of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University, said both sweeteners can equally raise the risk of issues like weight gain, diabetes, high triglycerides, and elevated blood pressure.

"Both high-fructose corn syrup and cane sugar are about 50% fructose, 50% glucose, and have identical metabolic effects," Dr. Mozaffarain told NBC News.

The cane-sugar Coke comes after a strong second quarter for the Atlanta-based company.

In North America, soda volume dipped slightly, but price gains helped lift Coca-Cola's overall revenue. Coke Zero Sugar also continued its momentum with double-digit volume growth.

The new release was also revealed one day after Pepsi announced a new prebiotic cola, promoted as the company's first major innovation in the classic category in 20 years. Coke's main rival also purchased the prebiotic soda brand for $1.95 billion in March.

Coca-Cola also launched a prebiotic soda called Simply Pop earlier in 2025.

