Classmates Escort Autistic Teen To School After Bullying Attack As NY Mom Urges Reform

Days after a vicious attack left the 15-year-old terrified to leave home, student athletes from Massapequa High School showed up at his door Tuesday, Sept. 30 – walking him to his homeroom class and proving he wasn’t alone.

The heartwarming display came after an incident in Massapequa Park days earlier that left Tyler — who is on the autism spectrum and lives with severe anxiety — shaken and afraid to go outside, his mom Gina Moscato recounted on Facebook.

In a series of posts that she shared with neighbors and local groups, Moscato described her son being surrounded by roughly 30 teens on Park Boulevard as he rode home from a music lesson.

“They called him names, spit on him, tried to punch him, tried to knock him off his bike, threw stuff at him,” Moscato wrote, adding that several teens recorded the attack. “It took years to get him to ride his bike to town without us and now he loves it.”

Tyler was left “terrified” to return to school, Moscato wrote. “He went to bed crying not understanding how people can be like this.”

Moscato reported the episode to police and town officials, and Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl briefly addressed it in an open letter to the community. But as far as Moscato was concerned, Pearl’s response left much to be desired.

“It did not address my concerns and one post is not going to make a difference, she wrote. “There needs to be more action taken than just a post and fines.”

The family’s fear and frustration prompted a wave of community responses — from parents raising alarms to Massapequa’s football team deciding to intervene and walk Tyler to his homeroom class. Student athletes even gave him a hat and shirt.

“He loved it and smiled for the first time in a while walking into school! It was something so simple but so thoughtful!” Moscato said on Facebook. “These kids proved something like walking a kid to class and showing him he isn’t alone makes all the difference! For every bully there are genuine, sweet, good kids!”

But just days later, the bullies were back at it. On Thursday, Oct. 2, Tyler was again surrounded by more than 20 kids at Brady Park — even as a News 12 camera crew was there to cover his story.

“ANOTHER ATTACK!!!!!! These kids don’t care. Tyler was verbally attacked again at Brady Park!!!” Moscato said. Tyler was left so shaken he had to hide in cars to get away.

Police have told Moscato that some parents know their children were involved in the attacks — a claim she said underscores the need for parents to step up.

“It comes down to the parents not wanting or caring,” she said. “People have been putting blindfolds over theirs for too long in this community.”

She urged parents to check their kids’ phones for videos and to talk to their children about the harm bullying causes.

“I’m not stopping here,” she said. “We will keep making a difference.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.