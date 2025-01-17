Hudson Valley Locale Appears In Marvel's New 'Daredevil' Trailer

According to Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, the Yonkers City Hall Ceremonial Courtroom makes an appearance in the show's new trailer, released on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Indeed, the space can be spotted for a few seconds in the trailer, which features Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, a blind lawyer who leads a double life as a vigilante in New York City.

The show is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 4, and also stars Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin; Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page; Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher; and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson. These stars are all reprising their roles from Netflix's "Daredevil," which ran from 2015 to 2018.

Fans of "The Sopranos" may also be interested in the fact that Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini who played Tony Soprano in the HBO hit show who also starred in the spinoff movie "The Many Saints of Newark," is also joining the "Daredevil" cast as Daniel Blade.

Click here to watch the full trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again."

The trailer isn't the only recent production to feature a Yonkers locale; several popular movies and shows have been filmed in the city in the last year, according to city officials. In fact, Yonkers took in $900,000 in revenue from film productions in 2024.

