Christmas Eve Clipper Storm Will Bring Snow, Sleet, Rain To Northeast: Here's Timing

It's beginning to look a lot like much of the Northeast will see a new round of snowfall on Christmas Eve.

A mix of rain and snow is expected in the areas shown in pink, with snow predicted for locations in blue on Christmas Eve Day.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in areas shown in the lightest shade of blue, with 3 to 6 inches predicted for parts of upstate New York and northern New England.

 Photo Credit: Joe Lombardi
Ahead of the storm, Sunday, Dec. 22, will remain sunny but bitterly cold as Arctic air continues to grip the region, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, Dec. 23, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures around freezing. Clouds will increase at night as an Alberta Clipper system moves in from the west.

Precipitation, including snow, sleet, and rain, is expected from about 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

A mix of rain and snow is forecasted in the areas marked in pink on the AccuWeather map in the first image above, while snow is predicted for regions shown in blue on Christmas Eve.

Northern and inland areas will likely see heavier accumulations, with 1 to 3 inches expected in lighter blue zones and 3 to 6 inches predicted for parts of upstate New York and northern New England shown in the second image above.

According to the National Weather Service, the new round of light snow will contribute to the pre-existing snowpack, increasing the likelihood of a white Christmas.

The high temperature will reach around 40 degrees later in the day, with partly cloudy skies on Christmas Eve night.

Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, will bring mostly sunny skies, followed by a forecast of partly sunny weather and seasonable temperatures on Thursday, Dec. 26.

