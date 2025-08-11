Chris Brown's Stadium Tour Hits MetLife: Breezy Bowl XX

The two-time Grammy winner is set to perform Tuesday, Aug. 12, and Wednesday, Aug. 13, with special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller. Walker is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum hitmaker, and Tiller is a three-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling artist.

Breezy Bowl XX marks 20 years of Brown’s career and follows his sold-out 2024 11:11 Tour, which supported his Billboard R&B Albums chart-topping release. The tour included sold-out stadium shows in Brazil and South Africa, solidifying Brown’s global touring power.

Tickets start at about $213 on Ticketmaster. VIP packages for the North American leg will include premium tickets, access to a pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive merch, early entry into the venue, and more. Details are available at vipnation.com.

