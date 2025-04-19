Covid-19: China Lab Leak Cited As Pandemic's 'True Origin' By Trump Administration

The statement, which accuses public health officials and intelligence agencies of suppressing this narrative for political motives, now appears on both the covid.gov and whitehouse.gov websites.

The newly launched webpage by the White House claims that public health officials have misled the American public through inconsistent messaging, impulsive reactions, and a lack of transparency.

The statement specifically targets Dr. Anthony Fauci, asserting that he promoted the favored narrative that COVID emerged naturally.

This declaration follows a declassified CIA report suggesting that the COVID pandemic most likely originated from a research laboratory in Wuhan, China, while maintaining that both lab-related and natural origins remain plausible, albeit with a low confidence rating.

"Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) at inadequate biosafety levels," the Trump Administration statement said.

"Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market," the statement continues. "By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t."

