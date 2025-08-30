'Malcolm In The Middle' Star Frankie Muniz Benched From NASCAR Truck Series After Ladder Fall

The Bergen County child star turned NASCAR truck driver made light of the news he will be away from the tracks for a few weeks after falling from a ladder and fracturing his wrist.

"The phrase "FML" (Frankie Muniz's Life) takes on new meaning with moments like these," the Ford driver posted on Instagram. "I'm disappointed to share that I won’t be racing at Darlington this weekend or for the next few weeks due to a distal radius fracture."

The "Malcolm In The Middle" star said that he was on top of a ladder changing the batteries in a Ring camera when he took the tumble, leading to his injuries.

Despite the pain, Muniz was able to make light of the situation.

"Note to self: heed the ladder warning that says, 'Do not sit or stand on top step.' In hindsight, a taller ladder would’ve been smarter," he mused.

According to Muniz, his recovery is expected to last between six and eight weeks, and he plans to be back in the driver's seat once he is cleared by doctors.

"I’m grateful it wasn’t worse," the 39 year old said. "I feel for my team, who’ve poured their hearts into this season, and I’m thankful for (Ford) and their unwavering support."

Muniz has been a fixture in the racing world for years, having previously competed in the Xfinity Series, ARCA Series, and other stock car events. He went full-time with Reaume Brothers Racing, driving the No. 33 Ford F-150.

