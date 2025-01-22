Child Sex Abuser With Over 100 Victims Dies In NY Prison Decades After Conviction

Louis VanWie, 82, died at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility on Tuesday, Jan. 14, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) confirmed to Daily Voice.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

VanWie was serving a 30-year sentence that began in April 1997 after he pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and sodomy in Rensselaer County, records show.

He admitted to molesting more than 100 children over a 40-year period, Albany station WNYT reports. One of his victims was just 7 years old when VanWie took him to the roof of the now-shuttered Cohoes Memorial Hospital, where he worked as a janitor, and sexually abused him.

Should VanWie’s death be attributed to any cause other than natural causes or a known medical condition, it will be investigated by both New York State Police and DOCCS’ Office of Special Investigations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.