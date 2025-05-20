Child On Bike Hit By Car At Busy Monsey Intersection Long Deemed Unsafe: Report

The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, at the intersection of College Road and Smolley Drive, according to The Monsey Scoop.

Emergency responders from Hatzoloh EMS and the Ramapo Police Department quickly arrived at the scene and provided aid to the child, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details about the driver or the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

According to The Monsey Scoop, residents have repeatedly urged Rockland County officials to install a crosswalk at the intersection, which sees frequent pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

"Today’s incident underscores the urgent need for immediate infrastructure improvements—perhaps now is finally the time for the County to act before a tragedy occurs," the outlet wrote.

