Chick-fil-A Will Be Adding New Sandwich, Other Items To Menu Nationwide

The seasonal lineup features the debut of the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, a sparkling Cherry Berry & Sprite beverage, and two new Waffle Potato Chip varieties, and starts Monday, Aug. 18.

The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, which was tested in Raleigh, North Carolina last spring, is making its national debut after positive feedback.

The sandwich includes a boneless chicken breast filet — available in original, spicy, or grilled — topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon. It is served on a toasted pretzel bun with a side of Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce.

For those seeking something sweet and refreshing, the Cherry Berry & Sprite offers a mix of Sprite with cherry, blueberry, and cranberry flavors.

The beverage joins a lineup of Cherry Berry drinks, including Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, and Cherry Berry Sunjoy, all featuring the same blend of fruit flavors.

Snack lovers will also find two new Waffle Potato Chip options: Original Flavor, seasoned with sea salt, and Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored, inspired by the brand’s signature sauce.

The new additions are expected to stay on the menu through the fall.

The chips will be available as a side, snack, or catering option, with larger bags set to arrive in select retail stores later this fall.

