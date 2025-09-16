A Few Clouds 72°

Chemical Exposure Leaves Several Staff Members Hospitalized At Prison In NY

Multiple staff members were sent to the hospital after being exposed to a substance at a Dutchess County correctional facility. 

Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon.      

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 15, at Fishkill Correctional Facility, where several staff members were exposed to an unknown substance/chemical, according to New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Public Relations Director James Miller. 

The staff members were hospitalized after the exposure.

The circumstances behind the exposure are now under investigation, Miller said.

More information was not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

