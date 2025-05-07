Chainsaw-Wielding Man In Clown Mask Tackled After NY Neighborhood Scare: Police

The Albany County incident happened in Cohoes, outside a residence on Lancaster Street near Newark Street, at around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, May 1.

Craig Wolcott, 34, was spotted looking into people’s cars in the area, a Cohoes Police spokesperson told Daily Voice. When a resident stepped outside and asked what he was doing, Wolcott approached the man before the resident tackled him to the ground.

Officers quickly responded and separated the two. That’s when neighbors informed officers that Wolcott had been walking down the street in a clown mask while holding a chainsaw, police said.

Officers also discovered that Wolcott was carrying a metal knuckle knife, according to investigators.

Wolcott refused to cooperate with investigators, police said, and it remains unclear why he was in the area or what he intended to do. There were no reports of injuries.

Waldin said he understood why the incident was a “disturbing situation” for nearby neighbors.

“I am relieved that no one was injured and there was no damage resulting from this person’s conduct,” Waldin said. “Thankfully, the police arrived very quickly, and the entire incident was over with shortly.”

Wolcott is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of menacing. He is being held at Albany County Jail.

