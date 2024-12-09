New Update - CEO Murder: ID Released For 26-Year-Old Being Held In PA In Connection To Case

The man was reportedly located in Altoona, about 280 miles away from New York City and about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh, when a Greyhound bus he was traveling on stopped at a McDonald's.

The man has been ID'd as Luigi Mangione, multiple law enforcement authorities told The New York Times.

Magione is from Towson, Maryland, according to The New York Post, which reported that he played soccer at the Gilman School in Baltimore, and attended the University of Pennsylvania.

The NYPD is sending detectives to Altoona to interview the Mangione, who is being held on weapons charges, reportedly for having a gun with a suppressor, according to CNN.

The gun appeared similar to the one used in the assassination-style killing outside the Midtown Manhattan Hilton on Wednesday, Dec. 4, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

A customer at the McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona reported recognized the man from photos released by police and told an employee who then called 911, CNN reports.

A hand-written manifesto criticized healthcare companies for putting profits above care was found on the man, according to multiple reports.

Law enforcement officials said the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" were written in Sharpie on the 9mm shell casings recovered at the scene of Thompson's targeted murder, authorities said.

They could be connected to the so-called "three D's of insurance," made by opponents of the health insurance industry, and the lead-in to the title of the 2010 book, "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It."

The same fraudulent New Jersey identification that police suspect the man used to check into a hostel on the Upper West Side 10 days prior to the murder was presented by the man to officers in Altoona, according to a senior law enforcement official, as reported by The Times.

Investigators believe that after the killing, the suspect fled a few blocks north to Central Park, where he then took a cab to a bus terminal near the George Washington Bridge. The man being questioned arrived in Altoona on a Greyhound bus, a senior law enforcement official told the Times.

In addition to the gun, manifesto, and fake ID, Altoona Police also seized a laptop from the Mangione, ABC 7 reports.

