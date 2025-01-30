Caught! Man’s Desperate Attempt To Hide Illegal Gun Fails In Hudson Valley

Newburgh resident Ernie Prospere, age 50, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court on Monday, Jan. 27, to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon and faces six years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, when he returns to court on Thursday, April 3, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Officials said Prospere was identified in a 911 call reporting a person with a gun in the City of Newburgh. When officers arrived, they spotted Prospere, who matched the suspect’s description. As police approached, he ran into a home and tried to hide the gun, which was later found and confirmed to be loaded and operable, prosecutors said.

At his plea hearing, Prospere admitted to attempting to possess the weapon.

"We see, time and again, that dangerous, loaded firearms are found to be illegally possessed by recidivist offenders,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said of the incident, adding, "Through proactive and responsive policing, as well as focused prosecution, we can ensure that these offenders are held accountable for their crimes."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.