Caught: Man Sent Sexual Messages To Undercover Rockland Officer Posing As 14-Year-Old, DA Says

Dominic Vitale, 44, also known as “Tatt2Dom,” was arraigned on Friday, May 30, in Rockland County Court on charges stemming from a child exploitation investigation conducted by the District Attorney’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, according to Rockland District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II.

Vitale, a resident of Queens, is charged in an 11-count indictment, including 10 counts of first-degree attempted disseminating indecent materials to minors and one count of attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

According to prosecutors, between Tuesday, March 18, and Wednesday, May 14, Vitale allegedly engaged in numerous sexually explicit text conversations, and sent photographs and videos to an individual he believed was a 14-year-old girl, but was in fact an undercover investigator with the DA’s Office.

He was arraigned before a judge, who set bail at $10,000 cash or $100,000 bond. The case was adjourned to Wednesday, June 11.

