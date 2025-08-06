Casualties Confirmed During Active Shooter Incident At Fort Stewart In Georgia

A Fort Stewart Police Department spokesperson confirmed, "there is an active shooter," but provided no further details as the tense situation continued to unfold.

According to a statement posted on the official Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield Facebook page, casualties have been reported and the situation remains ongoing.

“The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and law enforcement is on the scene,” the message read, urging everyone on post to shelter in place.

Located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is home to the 3rd Infantry Division and houses more than 10,000 soldiers, family members, and Army civilian employees.

The sprawling base covers approximately 280,000 acres and has played a key role in the training and deployment of active and reserve Army units since World War II.

The base’s history is deeply tied to US military readiness, having served as an antiaircraft artillery training center during World War II and a staging ground during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

It has also been a vital training and deployment hub through the Korean, Vietnam, and Gulf wars.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

