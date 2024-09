A top-prize-winning CASH4LIFE ticket worth $1,000 a day was sold in Putnam County for the drawing on Friday, Aug. 30 at a Brewster gas station, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket, worth a guaranteed $7 million, was sold at a Mobil gas station located at 1569 Route 22, officials added.

The winning numbers were 10 12 14 28 29 with a Cash Ball of 03.

