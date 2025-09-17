Cardi B Pregnant With NFL Player's Baby

The Grammy-winning rapper, who lives in Tenafly, NJ, revealed Wednesday, Sept. 17, on CBS Mornings with Gayle King that she is expecting her fourth child with boyfriend and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a Gaithersburg, MD native.

She said the baby is due before her first arena tour, “Little Miss Drama,” which kicks off in February. The announcement came just one day after Cardi B rolled out tour dates.

This isn’t Cardi’s first high-profile pregnancy reveal. In August 2024, she announced she was pregnant with ex-husband Offset’s child — just weeks after the two filed for divorce.

Now, at 32, Cardi B said she feels “excited” and “happy” as she balances motherhood, new music, and her next chapter.

“I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, and me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other,” she said.

Cardi B told CBS that she and Diggs share the same ambition, both striving to be “the greatest” in their fields. She credited Diggs with giving her a sense of stability while she prepares to release her sophomore album, "Am I The Drama?," which drops Sept. 19 and includes a track called “Safe.”

The rapper joked she waited to announce the pregnancy until “I could close some deals first,” and admitted she still hasn’t told her parents. “I’m scared of them,” she laughed.

Cardi B, who shares three children with Offset, said she was reluctant to fall in love again after their divorce. But Diggs, she recalled, told her: “Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you.”

Now, she’s leaning into her signature humor as she preps for tour and her album launch. “Now y’all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff. I told you. Now go support my album, cause I’m a mother of four now.”

