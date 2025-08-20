Car Slams Into Medical Building In NY: Report (Developing)

The incident happened on Wednesday morning, Aug. 20, a little before 10 a.m., when a vehicle crashed into a Montefiore Medical Group building at 1010 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers, ABC7 reported.

The crash injured at least five people, according to the outlet, which also reported that police are looking to see if a medical episode caused it.

The building was damaged in the crash, and the structural integrity will have to be evaluated, according to the outlet.

Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for more information about the incident.

