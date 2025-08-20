Overcast with Haze 70°

SHARE

Car Slams Into Medical Building In NY: Report (Developing)

A medical building in Westchester County was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it, leaving multiple people injured, according to reports.

The crash happened at 1010 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers. 

The crash happened at 1010 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Wednesday morning, Aug. 20, a little before 10 a.m., when a vehicle crashed into a Montefiore Medical Group building at 1010 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers, ABC7 reported. 

The crash injured at least five people, according to the outlet, which also reported that police are looking to see if a medical episode caused it. 

The building was damaged in the crash, and the structural integrity will have to be evaluated, according to the outlet. 

Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for more information about the incident. 

Click here to read the full report from ABC7. 

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE