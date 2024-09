The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Northern Westchester when the car flipped on the eastern half of Colabaugh Pond Road in Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department.

Arriving first responders found that the driver had managed to escape the vehicle on his own.

The driver later declined a trip to the hospital after being evaluated.

The cause of the crash was not released.

