Car Erupts In Flames Near Building In Hudson Valley

A fast-acting team of firefighters kept a vehicle fire from spreading to a nearby structure in Putnam County.

The scene of the fire on Normandy Grange Road off of Route 9D in Philipstown. 

 Photo Credit: Garrison Volunteer Fire Company
Ben Crnic
Crews were dispatched around 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, to a report of a car fire near a building on Normandy Grange Road, just off Route 9D in Philipstown, according to the Garrison Volunteer Fire Company. 

When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames about 20 feet from a structure. Firefighters quickly deployed hand lines and brought the blaze under control, preventing it from reaching the nearby building. 

No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to surrounding property, firefighters said. 

