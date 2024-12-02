Fair 36°

Car Engulfed By Flames On Saw Mill Parkway

A car fire on a busy parkway in Westchester sent plumes of smoke into the air and impacted traffic.

The blaze happened on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Irvington. 

 Photo Credit: Irvington NY Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The blaze broke out on Sunday, Dec. 1 just after 6:30 a.m., when a vehicle caught on fire on the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Irvington, according to the village's fire department.

The flames completely consumed the car as firefighters raced to put it out. 

The Elmsford Fire Department helped with the effort and the Westchester County Police Department helped direct traffic at the scene. 

The cause of the blaze was not released. 

