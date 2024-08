The crash happened in Putnam County on Sunday, Aug. 18 around 3:30 p.m., when a car crashed over a guardrail on Route 32 (Crane Road) in the area of Angela Drive in the town of Carmel, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and both the driver and passenger refused ambulance trips.

Route 32 was closed for about an hour as the vehicle was towed away.

