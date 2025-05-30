Car Crashes Into Bagel Shop After Driver Hits Gas While Parking In Rockland

The incident happened on Friday afternoon at New City Bagels & Deli, located at 255 South Little Tor Rd., the Clarkstown Police Department announced around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the driver mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake while attempting to park, causing the vehicle to jump the curb and strike the front of the business.

No injuries were reported.

The Clarkstown Building Inspector and Fire Inspector responded to assess the structural integrity of the building. Details on any damage sustained were not immediately available.

Authorities did not say whether the driver would face any citations or charges related to the crash.

This is a developing story.

