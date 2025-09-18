Car Collides With School Bus, Sending Children, Driver To Hospital In NY

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, in the area of Route 202 and Old Croton Falls Road in Somers, according to New York State Police Trooper Krystal Paolicelli.

Four people aboard the bus — three children and the driver — were transported to a hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Fourteen children were riding the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was not injured, police said.

The bus had students from the Somers Central School District aboard, Paolicelli said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

