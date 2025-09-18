Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Fair 84°

SHARE

Car Collides With School Bus, Sending Children, Driver To Hospital In NY

A crash between a school bus and a car in Northern Westchester sent several people to the hospital, police said.

The crash happened in the area of Route 202 and Old Croton Falls Road in Somers.&nbsp;

The crash happened in the area of Route 202 and Old Croton Falls Road in Somers. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, in the area of Route 202 and Old Croton Falls Road in Somers, according to New York State Police Trooper Krystal Paolicelli. 

Four people aboard the bus — three children and the driver — were transported to a hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Fourteen children were riding the bus at the time of the crash. 

The driver of the car was not injured, police said. 

The bus had students from the Somers Central School District aboard, Paolicelli said. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE