Overcast 65°

SHARE

Car Bursts Into Flames, Shuts Down I-84 Stretch In Hudson Valley

A stretch of Interstate 84 in the Hudson Valley was temporarily closed to traffic after a car went up in flames on the shoulder. 

The blaze happened on westbound Interstate 84 in Brewster.&nbsp;

The blaze happened on westbound Interstate 84 in Brewster. 

 Photo Credit: Brewster Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The blaze happened in Putnam County on Saturday evening, Sept. 21, when a vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 84 West in Brewster, according to the village's fire department.

The blaze caused a stretch of the interstate to shut down briefly as crews worked to put out the flames. 

The flames sent a large pillar of smoke up into the sky and completely consumed the car, as seen in photos of the fire released by the fire department. 

No injuries were reported. 

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE