Car Bursts Into Flames On NYS Thruway In Montebello

A car fire on the New York State Thruway in Rockland County brought out multiple emergency crews.

The scene of the fire near Exit 14B on I-87 South in Rockland County. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened early Thursday morning, Sept. 25, on the southbound side just before Exit 14B in Montebello, The Monsey Scoop reported.

According to the outlet, the vehicle overheated and then erupted in flames, prompting responses from the Hillburn and Tallman Fire Departments, New York State Police, and Faist EMS. 

Chaverim of Rockland also helped the stranded occupants by taking them and their luggage safely home, the outlet said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Click here to read the full report from The Monsey Scoop. 

