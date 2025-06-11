Cannabis Recall Issued In NY After Products Found With Pesticides

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) issued the recall on Tuesday, June 10, for several adult-use cannabis products manufactured by IndoGrow LLC.

It comes after products quarantined for testing issues were retested and found to contain unallowable levels of pesticides that could pose health and safety risks.

Recalled Products Include:

The Force Pre-Roll (SWDV01)

Blue Coffee Flower (IC099-001-BC)

Blue Coffee Pre-Roll (IC099-BC1-PR)

Sour Runtz Flower (IC099-001-SR)

Sour Runts Pre-Roll (IC099-SR1-PR)

Cosmic Burst Flower (PPPG01)

Oreoz Flower (IC099-001-OR)

Oreoz Pre-Roll (IC099-OR1-PR)

Secret Formula Flower (IC099-001-SF)

The items may also be sold under names like Indi, Grow by Indi, Our Creation, and Grow with Us, OCM warned.

As of Wednesday, June 12, no adverse effects have been reported. Still, dispensaries and distributors have been ordered to immediately halt sales and distribution of the affected products.

Consumers who purchased any of the recalled items — even if opened — are encouraged to return them to the dispensary where they were bought.

Anyone experiencing cannabis-related symptoms is urged to seek medical help and report issues to the OCM through their official incident form.

An investigation into the violation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.