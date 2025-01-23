Cafe Announces Closure In Rockland, Will Shift To Delivery, Pick-Up

Flours Pasta & Bake Shop, located in Rockland County at 11 New Main St. in Haverstraw, announced on Thursday, Jan. 16 that it would be closing its cafe "for now."

Instead, the business will shift its focus to meal delivery to Rockland, Bergen, and parts of Westchester counties, event hosting, and other offerings, the owner said on social media.

"Flours is fluid and always changing," the owner wrote, adding, "I personally believe that you have to be if you're in the food and bev industry."

In addition to the new delivery service, for local customers, the shop will offer a weekly Friday pickup option for fresh pasta, provisions, and other items.

The business's first delivery menu includes offerings like Winter Greens Pesto Grain Salad; Roasted Beet Salad; Lemon Za'atar Roasted Chicken with bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs from Goffle Farms; and White Beans & Greens Soup.

Flours described the transition as a way to better serve its community while maintaining its commitment to high-quality offerings.

"We are so looking forward to spending this year together with you. We have so many new events and parties planned...We look forward to feeding you all," the owner wrote.

Click here to view the business's websites and check out their updated menus.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.