Buy Bomb Pops For Five Cents To Celebrate Treat's 70th Birthday: Here's How

Bomb Pop will give fans a chance to buy a 12-pack of the rocket-shaped popsicles for five cents, Wells Enterprises said in a news release on Thursday, June 26, which is also National Bomb Pop Day. The promotion offers the cherry, lime, and blue raspberry classic for the same price it was sold for when it first launched in 1955.

There will be 70 winners selected each day through Wednesday, July 30, meaning more than 2,000 lucky fans can take advantage of the five-cent deal.

"The only thing from 1955 about Bomb Pop in 2025 is that birthday price tag," said Elizabeth Zigrang, Bomb Pop's senior associate brand manager. "For 70 years, Bomb Pop has been more than an ice pop — it's a red, white, and blue icon that has been an integral part in making summertime memories across America."

You can enter to win by purchasing a 12-pack of Original Bomb Pops and then visiting BombPop.com/70Years. Then, spot a nickel in a coin lineup because, as Bomb Pop said, "In 2025, Bitcoin might be more famous, but only a nickel gets fans this deal!"

After finding the nickel, upload your receipt to unlock the discount.

"Bomb Pop will always be the ultimate symbol of summer," Zigrang said. "This year, we're excited to celebrate our milestone with the fans who keep coming back and sharing us with their friends and families. They inspire us to keep creating new flavors and making new memories."

According to USA Today, D.S. "Doc" Abernathy and James Merritt created the Bomb Pop for Merritt Foods in Kansas City, Missouri. Merritt went out of business in 1991 and sold off Bomb Pop's manufacturing rights to Iowa-based Wells Enterprises.

Aside from the original style, Bomb Pops are also available in "extreme" sour or spicy flavors, along with banana fudge and several candy-inspired versions.

