'Buy American' Movement Fades Despite Trump's Tariff-Fueled US Manufacturing Push: Survey

Half of Americans said in June that they'd be more likely to buy a product they liked after learning it was made in the US, according to the report from The Conference Board. That's down from 60% in May 2022.

The appeal of "Made in USA" labels has also fallen 18% since 2022, with shoppers' fears about rising costs as the main factor in the decline.

"Given US consumers' persistent concern about high prices, exacerbated by impending extensive tariffs, country of origin — especially where the source country doesn't elevate the product's prestige — may now be even less important to consumers relative to key product features such as price, quality, and function," The Conference Board said. "Amid the current uncertainty, US consumers focus on seeking out more affordable brands, adjusting their lifestyle, and postponing purchases."

The shift is most pronounced among older consumers, who have traditionally been the strongest supporters of buying US-made products. Among those 55 and older, enthusiasm has declined, while younger shoppers under 35 have grown less negative toward US-made products, possibly due to interest in local sourcing and sustainability.

The Trump administration's message to buy American is colliding with sticker shock, as many see the label as a sign of higher costs.

"For US consumers, concerns regarding the potential impact of more domestic production on prices may outweigh interest in national economic and political goals," The Conference Board said.

While US-made products remain ranked highest in preference overall, Canada is now the most favored foreign supplier among top US import partners. Mexico and China have seen their appeal slip since 2022, with Mexico down 36% and China down 29%.

Trump's latest round of sweeping tariffs on imports from dozens of countries took effect on Thursday, Aug. 7. Economists expect his duties will further raise prices for many consumer goods.

These are the countries facing the highest tariff rates, according to a list compiled by CNBC:

Brazil, India - 50%

Syria - 41%

Laos, Myanmar - 40%

Switzerland - 39%

Canada, Iraq, Serbia - 35%

Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, South Africa - 30%

Many more Americans also list rising grocery costs as a major stressor, according to a new poll. Household goods giant Procter & Gamble has warned about price hikes in August because of Trump's duties, while US automakers Ford and General Motors are facing tariff-fueled financial hits in the billions of dollars.

The Federal Trade Commission said it's increasing enforcement of "Made in USA," with companies facing fines of up to $50,120 if a product isn't "all or virtually all" made domestically.

