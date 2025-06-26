Business Owner Gets $100K Penalty For Illegal Dumping In NY Wetlands: AG

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Wednesday, June 25, that Salvatore Cascino and his company, Ten Mile River, LLC, will pay $100,000 and face a court order to clean up the environmental damage caused by years of unlawful dumping on property along the Ten Mile River in Dutchess County at 42 Midfield Ln. in Dover Plains.

If Cascino fails to comply with the cleanup schedule, he will owe an additional $99,200, according to James.

Despite a 2019 court-approved settlement requiring Cascino to remove the waste and restore the wetlands, according to James' office, a 2024 inspection by the Department of Environmental Conservation found that the work had not been done.

"Salvatore Cascino and his company broke the law and harmed some of our state’s most valuable natural areas," James said on Wednesday, adding, "After years of profiting off illegal dumping and abuse of natural resources, today, we are holding him accountable."

DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton echoed that sentiment, saying the action "sends a strong message that New York state’s natural spaces are not a dumping ground for illegal waste disposal.”

The affected wetlands, which help control flooding and support wildlife habitats, are protected under New York’s Freshwater Wetlands Act. The law prohibits activities such as dumping, land alteration, or construction in or near wetland areas without a permit.

The Ten Mile River runs through the towns of Amenia and Dover before flowing in to the Connecticut towns of Kent and Sherman.

The agreement approved this month by Dutchess County Supreme Court Judge Christi Acker requires Cascino to begin the cleanup immediately under DEC oversight. The site must be restored using native plants, and covered waste must be capped.

The Attorney General's Office warned that failure to comply with the court order will result in additional financial penalties.

