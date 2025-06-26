Burglars Hit Brad Pitt’s Mansion Just Before His New Movie Premieres

Police are investigating a break-in at the actor’s Los Angeles mansion after three suspects reportedly scaled a front fence and smashed through a window late Wednesday night, June 25, according to a report by NBC News.

Pitt, age 60, was not home at the time. He was promoting F1 The Movie, the new racing thriller in which he stars as fictional driver Sonny Hayes. The Apple Original Films production hits theaters and IMAX on Friday, June 27.

In the past week, Pitt has been on hand for star-studded premieres for the film in several locations, including New York City and London.

The burglary was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Los Angeles police, NBC reports, adding that investigators said the suspects ransacked the residence and fled with an unknown amount of stolen property.

The full extent of the damage and missing items was not immediately disclosed.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday, June 26, and police say the suspects remain at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.