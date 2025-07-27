Burger King Unveils New Whopper

The fast-food chain has just rolled out the BBQ Brisket Whopper, the first release under its new “Whopper by You” platform, which invites customers to submit ideas for future Whopper creations.

The new burger features slow-cooked BBQ brisket, crispy onions, American cheese, and a sweet golden BBQ sauce on a flame-grilled beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. It’s available in both regular and Whopper Jr. sizes.

The “Whopper by You” program marks Burger King’s push to crowdsource menu innovation. According to the company, fans can submit their own combinations online, with select creations tested as limited-time items.

The BBQ Brisket Whopper hit restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, July 15, and will be available for a limited time at participating locations.

