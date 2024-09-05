Building To Be Demolished Following Devastating Rockland County Fire

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, at The Highlands (the former Avalon Gardens) in Nanuet.

According to Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann, the fire destroyed eight units, leaving all homeless.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear said construction workers installing lighting may have hit a gas line, igniting the fire. He added the official cause of the fire is still pending.

Kear, one of the first on the scene, said huge flames were engulfing the building, which was destroyed. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one building in the complex.

No one was injured during the fire. One animal is missing, officials said.

The building, constructed over 25 years ago, did not have sprinklers. Hoehmann said Clarkstown police officers entered the burning building to help evacuate tenants.

One resident who lost everything is being helped through a GoFundMe started by friends who worked with her at the Suffern Central School District.

"Our amazing friend and former colleague, Fannetta Miles, has tragically lost everything in today’s Avalon Gardens fire in Nanuet," said former co-worker Tanya South.

Fannetta worked at the district for over 20 years. She was the former president of the district’s aides and monitors union.

"She is an amazing, loyal woman who fought so many years advocating for all of the union members," South said. "Now it’s time to help our friend and former colleague. We are #onesuffern. Any donations are greatly appreciated as she has lost absolutely everything."

The Red Cross is helping all families find housing, and several will be able to move into available units later this week.

In the meantime, a full-scale investigation is underway.

