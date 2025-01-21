Buffalo Bills Fans Take Pity On Mark Andrews After Particularly Bad Game

"As many of you know Ravens TE wasn't able to catch the game tying 2 point conversion and upset Ravens fans," organizers of a GoFundMe posted along with a $5,000 goal that was easily topped in one day.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the ragtag group, known as "Bills Mafia," raised nearly $20,000 on behalf of the Breakthrough T1D fund.

The sure-handed Andrews, one of the Ravens' most prolific pass catchers and reliable players in team history, is being scapegoated after losing a fumble and dropping a wide-open two-point conversion on Sunday night that would have tied the AFC Divisional Game up in the waning moments.

But Bills fans are nothing, if not compassionate, following their 27-25 win over the Ravens.

"Mark, don’t listen to the negative people who say things before thinking," one opposing fan said. "You have a lot of Ravens fans who love you, and some Buffalo Bills fans who have a ton of respect for you as well.

"You’re a hell of a player and as we know, '..on any given Sunday.' You’re part of a team, not one guy. Best wishes, and lots of positive energy and prayers coming your way."

Even Baltimore legend Jim Palmer chimed in to support Andrews, who remains one of the best in the game.

"Different sport, but I can relate to what Mark Andrews is going through, the Hall of Fame pitcher posted on social media.

"The Ravens don’t get to play Buffalo if he doesn’t contribute in a huge way all season. And then the fumble and dropped pass in the end zone. "The Ravens will move on and Mark will be there to help them win."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.