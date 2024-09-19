Fair 81°

Bridge Jumper Identified As Hudson Valley 34-Year-Old

This story has been updated.

Police have identified a man who jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Newburgh Police Department
The person who jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge has been identified as a Hudson Valley man.

The incident occurred in Dutchess County on the Beacon side of the bridge at around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

According to New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks, an investigation determined a passerby observed the victim, later identified as Ryan Franolich, age 34, jumping from the bridge and reporting it to the Bridge Authority. 

Franolich, of the town of Clinton in Dutchess, was later found dead with the assistance of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team and Aviation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Friends or family members of Franolich may contact Daily Voice at kreakes@dailyvoice.com.

Those suffering can find help at the National Suicide Hotline by dialing 988. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, so reach out a hand to those in need. 

