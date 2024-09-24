Brewing Storm Expected To Be Strongest Hurricane To Hit US This Season: Here's Latest

According to the National Hurricane Center, it's expected to be near hurricane strength when it reaches the far northwestern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and then intensify to become a major hurricane on Thursday, Sept. 26.

AccuWeather is forecasting it to become a powerful Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained wind gusts of 110 to 130 miles at the time of its expected landfall on Thursday, likely in the Big Bend on Florida's west coast.

"It could reach Category 4 status (130-156 mph) at some point while it is over the Gulf of Mexico," said AccuWeather.com.

The storm will be named Helene.

“This is expected to be a large hurricane with a major storm surge threat and impacts that will reach hundreds of miles inland from where this storm makes landfall,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

The potential for life-threatening storm surge will be along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and Florida's west coast.

Heavy rain from the hurricane will extend to the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season runs through Saturday, Nov. 30.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.