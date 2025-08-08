Breast Milk Ice Cream Praised By Knicks Star: 'It's Actually Very Fire' (Poll)

Poll Would you try breast milk-flavored ice cream? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Would you try breast milk-flavored ice cream? Yes 56%

No 44% Back to Vote

Knicks guard Josh Hart teamed up with Frida to promote its breast milk ice cream. The baby-products brand announced the controversial flavor in late March and began selling pints in August.

Hart, a 2016 national champion at Villanova, became the butt of many "NBA Twitter" jokes when he floated a very polarizing question.

"Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk?" he tweeted. "Asking for a friend."

Hart's tweet was in late May 2023. A few weeks earlier, his wife Shannon gave birth to the couple's twin boys right before the Knicks played an Eastern Conference playoff game, ESPN's Malika Andrews reported.

Fiery ESPN host Stephen A. Smith couldn't believe what Hart was asking.

"My brotherwhat the hell," Smith tweeted. "I will be discussing this on The Stephen A. Smith Show today. Need a few hours to process."

Hart then joined Smith's alternate broadcast of a 2023 NBA Finals game to address his taste for breast milk.

"I know every new father has wondered this," he said. "We had family and friends over. It was brought up. I never did it, [but] somehow I got finessed into doing a little milk taste test. I'm not going to lie, it was exceptional. It was like sweet almond milk. I'm not going to use it in my cereal or anything like that, but a couple of sips and it was solid!"

"So Josh Hart is now synonymous with breast milk," Smith replied. "I just want you to know that!"

Hart still stands on his breast-milk fame.

Frida posted an Instagram video of Hart trying the breast milk-flavored ice cream on Wednesday, Aug. 6. While it doesn't contain actual breast milk, Frida says the nutty, slightly salty flavor is meant to mimic it.

The Silver Spring, Maryland native opens the video by addressing the controversy he pumped out in 2023, with teammate Jalen Brunson joining those who dunked on him online.

"Everyone killed me two years ago when I made my tweet about trying my significant other's breast milk," Hart said. "Everyone called me out, really."

After trying Frida's ice cream, it got Hart's approval.

"I'm not gonna lie, it hits," he said. "It hits different. Super sweet, kind of like vanilla, with a little bit of saltiness to it. It's very accurate in terms of flavor of breast milk.

"I hope my wife's not mad at me with saying there's a hint of salt. It's actually very fire."

Hart also called out everyone who originally made fun of him.

"Let me know that y'all like it because y'all were killing me in the comments and in the mentions that I was tripping, I was bugging, I was all that," he said. "So now y'all can try it, and then let me know what y'all think."

Frida also shared another clip of New Yorkers sampling the ice cream. The first batch sold out on August 6, but the company says it's "busy pumping out some more 😅."

The ice cream's launch has stirred plenty of debate. Supporters say breast milk tastes good and claim it has health benefits, while others are grossed out by the idea of it.

The breast milk-flavored dessert even earned the attention of "Weekend Update" during the Saturday, March 30, episode of "Saturday Night Live." Comedian Michael Che joked that the ice cream's flavor was named "What Happened To You?"

Frida quickly responded on Instagram, sharing the clip with the caption "breastfeeding happened 🤱."

In 2011, a London shop sold ice cream made from the actual breast milk of about 15 mothers, NPR reported. The dessert was eventually discontinued because of safety concerns, according to the BBC.

Scoops of breast milk ice cream are also available for a limited time at OddFellows on Water Street in Brooklyn, NY.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.