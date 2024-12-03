Partly Cloudy 42°

SHARE

Breaking: Car Crushed In Tractor Trailer Crash On I-87 In Rockland County

A major crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car left one vehicle mangled and forced the closure of a stretch of I-87 in Rockland County on Tuesday morning, Dec. 3.

Photos from the scene Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Photos from the scene Tuesday, Dec. 2.

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
At the scene.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the New York State Thruway near Exit 15A in Hillburn.

Photos shared by The Monsey Scoop show the car completely wrecked in the middle of the highway, with debris scattered across the roadway.

The severity of the crash prompted authorities to shut down portions of the southbound lanes as emergency responders worked to clear the scene.

Daily Voice is working to verify further details in the crash.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE