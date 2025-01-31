Light Rain Fog/Mist 43°

Brazen Burglars Hit Same Store Again and Again In Hudson Valley, Took Electronics: Police

Three suspects have been apprehended in connection with a string of commercial burglaries that targeted the same Orange County business, authorities announced. 

Newburgh residents Sean Gaige, Samantha Batule, and Jonathan Warner (from left to right) were apprehended in connection with the alleged burglaries, police said. 

 Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police Department
Ben Crnic
Read More Stories

Newburgh residents Sean Gaige, 36, Samantha Batule, 34, and Jonathan Warner, 37, were taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 31, after a police investigation linked them to multiple break-ins at a business on Pierces Road, the Newburgh Police Department said. 

According to police, the suspects stole several thousand dollars worth of high-end electronics over multiple incidents. The stolen goods were then sold for cash and narcotics. 

The arrests followed a lengthy investigation conducted by detectives. 

Each suspect has been charged with multiple counts of third-degree burglary.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact police at 845-569-7531. All calls will remain confidential. 

