Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ Hits Streaming: How To Watch At Home

"F1: The Movie," which made upwards of $600 million at the box office worldwide following its June release, now has a larger audience as it is now available to rent for $19.99 or to purchase for $24.99 online on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other streaming VOD services.

It was released digitally on Friday, Aug. 22. A trailer for the film can be seen here.

The film stars Pitt as Formula One racer Sonny Hayes, who returns to the track after a decades-long absence to help a former teammate's team from going under.

Others in the Joseph Kosinski-led film include Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), Damson Idris (Snowfall), Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul), and Tobias Menzies (The Crown).

"F1: The Movie" was widely praised by movie-goers and critics, earning an 82 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with one boasting that "if Formula One racing gets a big boost in the next year, just know it was because officials had the good sense to make this very effective Pitt stop."

Now that it is available on streaming services, the Apple Original Film production is likely to hit Apple TV+ before the end of the year, possibly as soon as November or December, according to Variety.

