Boy Struck By Lightning In Central Park As Severe Storms Knock Out Power To 500K In Northeast

The 15-year-old is recovering after the incident on Thursday afternoon, June 19 at New York City's Central Park, on the upper East Side, near Fifth Avenue and East 96th Street. The NYPD say he was alert and conscious after the incident.

The storms caused more than 500,000 power outages from North Carolina all the way up to Maine, hundreds of canceled flights, thousands of delayed flights, and airport ground stops in Washington, DC, Baltimore, and Newark.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour have led to over 500,000 customers being without power just before 7 p.m. Thursday, with the overwhelming majority of those in the dark in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland.

Frequent lightning, thunder, and hail accompanied the areas where there were severe storms.

After the system pushes out Thursday night, it will be sunny and warm on Friday, June 20, with dry conditions continuing through the weekend.

The summer solstice arrives at 10:41 p.m. Friday. Almost as if on cue, the first stretch of prolonged hot, humid weather will soon follow. It's due to arrive Sunday, June 22, and last through at least the middle of next week. (Click on the second image above.)

The hottest days of the stretch are expected to be Monday, June 23, and Tuesday, June 24.

