Boy Killed In Crash Cropped Out Of Yearbook, Sparking Outrage In NJ Town

The family of Easton Beisler, a 9-year-old student killed in a crash last fall, noticed his image was cropped out of his Upper Township elementary school’s class page.

The incident was brought to light this week in a viral Facebook post, prompting emotional responses from residents and a statement from the Upper Township School District, which said it is working closely with Easton's family to address the issue.

“We want to acknowledge the pain and frustration many of you are feeling,” the district said in a letter to the community. “This loss continues to deeply impact us all.”

According to the statement, the school did include Easton’s photo with his class from earlier in the year, but the image was "unknowingly cropped on one side" before printing.

“We acknowledge that it should have been noticed before the yearbooks were printed,” the district said. “We know we don’t always get everything right, and we are continually learning and striving to improve.”

District officials said they are in active communication with Easton’s family and are “working collaboratively with them to determine a path forward.”

Easton Beisler died in a crash Sept. 12, 2024, which also killed Vineland Blitz youth football coach Addiel Ortiz, 31. The collision happened around 5:53 p.m. at Maple Avenue near Becker Drive in Vineland, after a football scrimmage at the Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex.

Police said Ortiz was riding his Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle east on Maple when a Chevrolet Traverse heading west turned left into the complex. Ortiz’s bike hit the SUV, and both he and Easton were killed at the scene.

School officials are urging families with questions to reach out directly and engage in “thoughtful dialogue” to support students and honor Easton’s memory for years to come.

“Our community’s strength lies in its unity,” the statement concluded.

