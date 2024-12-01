Overcast 35°

SHARE

Boy Dies After Losing Consciousness During Hockey Game In NY

A teenager died after losing consciousness on the ice at a Long Island skating center, according to police.

The hockey rink in Bethpage.

The hockey rink in Bethpage.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Town of Oyster Bay Skating Center on Stewart Avenue in Bethpage, Nassau County Police said. 

The 17-year-old boy collapsed during an intermission of a hockey game, prompting bystanders to begin CPR.

Nassau County Police medics and officers arrived shortly after and continued attempted-life-saving efforts before transporting the teen to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Police have not released the boy's identity as the investigation continues. 

Authorities said no criminality is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE