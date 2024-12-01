Boy Dies After Losing Consciousness During Hockey Game In NY

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Town of Oyster Bay Skating Center on Stewart Avenue in Bethpage, Nassau County Police said.

The 17-year-old boy collapsed during an intermission of a hockey game, prompting bystanders to begin CPR.

Nassau County Police medics and officers arrived shortly after and continued attempted-life-saving efforts before transporting the teen to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Police have not released the boy's identity as the investigation continues.

Authorities said no criminality is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.