Boy, 15, Gets Over Decade In Jail For Fatally Shooting Man At Park In NY, DA Says

The 15-year-old defendant, a Fairfield County resident who resides in Stratford whose name was not made public, was sentenced to 13 years to life on Thursday, Oct. 2, for the Aug. 26, 2024 shooting at Doyle Park in Yonkers that left 29-year-old Daquan Glenn dead, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 3.

Glenn was shot multiple times, including twice in the head, and later pronounced dead at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center. A second victim, discovered nearby with a gunshot wound to the leg, survived.

One month earlier, when the defendant was just 14 years old, he also attempted to kill another person by firing a loaded gun at them. For that offense, he was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison, to run consecutively with the murder sentence.

In issuing the sentence, Judge Helen Blackwood denied the defendant youthful offender status, ensuring that he will serve his time as an adult.

"The defendant’s lethal spree is all the more shocking given his age at the time of these offenses," said DA Susan Cacace, who continued, ". More and more, we are seeing young offenders embrace merciless violence as a way of settling scores. This plague upon our communities must be addressed with every tool at our disposal."

Back in January, the teen was indicted in Westchester County Court’s Youth Part and faced charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, and weapons possession.

