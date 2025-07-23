Bomb Hoax Targeting NY Jewish Hospitals Lands Culprit In Federal Prison

Domagoj Patkovic, 31, of Portland was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, July 23, after pleading guilty to conspiring to make threats and conveying false information about explosives, as Daily Voice reported.

Patkovic and others confessed to anonymously calling in bomb threats to hospitals and care centers with historic Jewish affiliations in New York City and on Long Island in 2021.

During the calls, they threatened to detonate explosive devices and made violent, antisemitic remarks—some of which were livestreamed on social media.

The calls prompted major emergency responses, with hospitals entering lockdowns and police conducting bomb sweeps. In one September 2021 incident, a Long Island hospital was partially evacuated due to a hoax threat. No explosive devices were ever found.

“[Patkovic] endangered patients and diverted critical law enforcement resources to advance his hateful agenda against people of the Jewish faith,” said US Attorney Joseph Nocella. He called the threats “part of a rising tide of antisemitism in America.”

The FBI and NYPD assisted in the investigation, and the case was prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office’s National Security and Cybercrime Section.

