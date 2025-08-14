Bodycam Footage Released From Fatal Police Shooting Of Sword-Wielding Man In NY

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation published the footage on Wednesday, Aug. 13, as part of its ongoing probe into the Thursday, June 5 death of Brian C. Czornyj in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

As Daily Voice previously reported, officers responded to a 911 call around 2:15 p.m. that day reporting an assault with a bladed weapon at a home on Fair Oaks Drive. When police arrived, they encountered Czornyj and an older man standing side-by-side, both holding a single sword — Czornyj gripping the handle, the older man holding the blade. The older man appeared injured.

Bodycam footage shows officers repeatedly ordering the men to drop the sword. When they did not comply, an officer fired his service weapon, striking Czornyj. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, the AG's Office said.

The older man was treated and released later that evening. Police recovered a Samurai-style sword at the scene.

Under state law, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation looks into all deaths involving police when there is a possibility that an officer’s actions may have caused the death. The release of the footage, officials stressed, does not indicate any conclusions about whether a crime occurred.

Click here to view the footage.

Czornyj Remembered As 'Gifted'

Czornyj, born May 26, 1989, in Poughkeepsie, was remembered by loved ones as a "very gifted" scholar, devoted son, and man of many passions, according to his obituary.

A 2007 graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappinger with honors, he earned multiple academic awards before completing undergraduate and master’s degrees at Lehigh University, where he excelled in economics, biochemistry, and healthcare systems engineering.

He went on to serve as an operations research analyst at the US Food and Drug Administration, earning national recognition for his contributions to improving regulatory processes. An avid outdoorsman and scuba diver, Czornyj also cherished time with family, holiday traditions, and his Siberian Husky, Luna.

Though his life later included mental health challenges, his family expressed gratitude to those who supported him, including the MHA Crisis Team, NAMI Mid-Hudson, and local law enforcement.

The investigation into Czornyj's death remains active.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.