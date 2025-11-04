Body Pulled From Hudson Valley Creek ID'd As Local 32-Year-Old

McKinley Smith, of Catskill, was found dead in Greene County’s Catskill Creek late Sunday morning, Nov. 2, after troopers from the Coxsackie barracks responded to reports of a body in the water around 11:30 a.m., New York State Police said.

Troopers pulled Smith’s body from the creek and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The cause of death remained under investigation as of Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The case is being handled by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Catskill, with assistance from the Troop F Forensic Identification Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference case number NY2501090207.

Additional details about Smith’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

