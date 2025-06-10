Body Found In Pool Is Fugitive Who Murdered NY Dad Months Earlier, Police Say

Weeks after a man was found deceased in an East Shoreham backyard pool, investigators confirmed his identity as 23-year-old Matthew Zoll, a fugitive who had been sought for months after allegedly stabbing his father to death in Rocky Point, Suffolk County Police revealed Tuesday, June 10.

A homeowner on Lower Cross Road made the disturbing discovery on Saturday, May 25, after uncovering his pool for the summer and spotting a body floating in the water, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Investigators suspected it might be Zoll based on the man’s clothing and the location — just a short distance from where Zoll crashed his SUV the night of the alleged murder. He had been missing ever since.

The killing unfolded on Nov. 9, 2024, when Zoll’s father, 61-year-old Joseph Zoll, was found with multiple stab wounds in their Quail Road residence. He later died at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Minutes after the alleged attack, Matthew is believed to have crashed his black GMC Yukon near Route 25A and William Floyd Parkway, then vanished.

The younger Zoll’s cause of death has not yet been determined, according to police, and a motive for the alleged killing has not been made public.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS

